Olanta man charged in Lake City officer's death

LAKE CITY, S.C. – An Olanta man has been charged in the death of a Lake City police officer.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday that Jermaine Ryan Roberson, 29, has been charged with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death.

Reckless vehicular homicide carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 if a person is convicted.

Failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Hit-and-run resulting in death carries a penalty of between one and 25 years in prison and a fine of between $10,000 and $25,000.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The warrants accuse Roberson of striking Lake City police Lt. John Stewart with a stolen car as he attempted to flee from police after stealing the vehicle in Lake City.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies used a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to stop Roberson’s attempted flight.