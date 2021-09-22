Olanta man charged in Lake City officer's death

LAKE CITY, S.C. – An Olanta man has been charged in the death of a Lake City police officer.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday that Jermaine Ryan Roberson, 29, has been charged with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death.
Reckless vehicular homicide carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 if a person is convicted.
Failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.
Hit-and-run resulting in death carries a penalty of between one and 25 years in prison and a fine of between $10,000 and $25,000.
Involuntary manslaughter carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
The warrants accuse Roberson of striking Lake City police Lt. John Stewart with a stolen car as he attempted to flee from police after stealing the vehicle in Lake City.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies used a pursuit intervention technique maneuver to stop Roberson’s attempted flight.
Roberson also faces charges of kidnapping, carjacking without great bodily harm, first-degree assault and battery, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and second-offense failure to stop for blue lights without injury or death from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
He was denied bond on three of the Florence County charges and remains in jail at the Florence County Detention Center.
At the time he allegedly carjacked the vehicle in Lake City, Roberson was on probation following a guilty plea for an attempted murder charge for which he was arrested on April 23, 2020. In that case, he was sentenced to 304 days in jail and three years’ probation.
He was also out of jail on a $15,000 bond for a first-degree domestic violence charge.
Roberson also was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2012 case in which he was accused of shooting at people he was arguing with outside a Florence Huddle House.