Olanta man killed Thursday in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, S.C. − One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday near Lake City.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Charles Ezell Dobson Jr., 42, of Olanta.

The crash happened at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday when the Ford pickup he was driving west on Morris Street ran off the right side of the road and overturned near Country Club Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.

