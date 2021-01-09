Olanta man run down, killed by hit-and-run driver Friday night

SCRANTON, S.C. -- An Olanta man was struck, killed and left dead in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

The incident happened on US 52 just south of W. Lee Flowers, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said through a release on the death.

He identified the victim as Allen Dickson, Jr., 26. The body has been sent to MUSC for an autopsy.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at *HP on cell phones or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee, at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-800-274-6372).