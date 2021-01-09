 Skip to main content
Olanta man run down, killed by hit-and-run driver Friday night
Olanta man run down, killed by hit-and-run driver Friday night

SCRANTON, S.C. — An Olanta man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

It happened on U.S. 52 just south of W. Lee Flowers, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said through a media advisory. 

He identified the victim as Allen Dickson Jr., 26. The body has been sent to MUSC for an autopsy.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at *HP on cell phones or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee, at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-800-274-6372).

