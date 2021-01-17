Old Darlington Post Office gets new lease on life

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The old U.S. Post Office in Darlington, now the Grand Old Post Office, has new owners, 15 miles of new wiring, a new roof, approximately $500,000 of renovations and restorations and a new purpose: to serve its city as a cultural center.

At lest those are the plans of Blain Eads and Sandy Hardee, who are working to make a success out of the building as an events venue − and to keep the flavor local.

That's Earl Wilson on the left and White Lee on the right, said Eads as she showed off a mural opposite the front doors that features the two Darlington postal legends at the front counter.

The front doors, the ones that front Dargan Street, still feature some postal stickers, and the building itself contains some local art and the baby grand piano of Vera Kistler, wife of T.C. Kistler of Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.

"That was her piano that was in her house," said Sandy Hardee, who also noted her Order of the Palmetto on the wall behind her. "When they did her estate auction, they sold it and it took us about six months to track it back down and buy it back, and we got it. We're proud of this piano."

And then there is the building