Old Darlington Post Office gets new lease on life

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The old U.S. Post Office in Darlington, now the Grand Old Post Office, has new owners, 15 miles of new wiring, a new roof, approximately $500,000 of renovations and restorations and a new purpose: to serve its city as a cultural center.
At lest those are the plans of Blain Eads and Sandy Hardee, who are working to make a success out of the building as an events venue − and to keep the flavor local.
That's Earl Wilson on the left and White Lee on the right, said Eads as she showed off a mural opposite the front doors that features the two Darlington postal legends at the front counter.
The front doors, the ones that front Dargan Street, still feature some postal stickers, and the building itself contains some local art and the baby grand piano of Vera Kistler, wife of T.C. Kistler of Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home.
"That was her piano that was in her house," said Sandy Hardee, who also noted her Order of the Palmetto on the wall behind her. "When they did her estate auction, they sold it and it took us about six months to track it back down and buy it back, and we got it. We're proud of this piano."
And then there is the building
Built in 1912 and added onto mid-century, the building is part of the attraction. With the building opened up, it is a bit like a behind-the-scenes tour.
People come in and say they didn't realize the back area of the building was as big as it is and often stand where their postal box was, said Sandy Hardee.
"A main goal of ours when we bought this building was to use Darlington people," said Sandy Hardee.
The only non-Darlington or Darlington County contractor used on the building was a Florence roofing company, because no Darlington roofers could handle the job.
"This building pumped about half a million dollars into our economy for contractors who weren't working because of COVID," said Todd Hardee, Darlington businessman, restaurateur, funeral director and county coroner. "All of our contractors were waiting on other jobs they couldn't get into because of COVID."
Contractors, Sandy Hardee said, had to special order some equipment to be able to work on the building, which has close to foot-thick masonry load-bearing walls.
After renovations, a mix of yesterday and today
"We have our grand ballroom we love," Eads said. "We have two TVs and a projector that goes there so when we have things going on, we can put it on the wall where everybody can see.
"The only thing we built in here was this stage and this wall," Eads said as she motioned to the main stage.
The venue's bathrooms hearken back to a day when lounges were part of the experience − two that vary from dressing table with mirrors to a large trophy case and generous leather chairs.
A prep kitchen on site serves the venue with Darlington restaurant South of Pearl − a Hardee-family-owned restaurant − designated as the venue's catering service.
The venue offers a podcasting studio that doubles as the sound room for bands, a formal dining room/photo studio and a green room for the performers.
And hidden catwalks with two-way mirrors where the postmaster could, back in the day, watch over the postal workers.
The former loading dock has already served as a "car church" and is designed to serve as an outdoor venue or, drop the railing, as a stage.
And there's more.
While the upstairs areas of building are not suited for use by the public, there is a basement that might be renovated and put to use at a later time.
Why this? Why now?
Todd Hardee said saving the old post office had been on his radar for some time.
"This little town has suffered a little bit," he said of Darlington. "What we wanted to do, we want to add a little cultural value to the downtown area. We wanted to save this building. This building is very important to me and very important to this community."
He said it became evident that it was either now or never.
"It had been vacant for 20 years, and it had started declining. I said if we're ever going to afford to fix it, we better do it now.
"Our goal is to use this building for the cultural renewal of our town."
Todd Hardee said he has seen what cultural resources can do for a downtown, and cited Hartsville, Sumter, Newberry and Lake City as examples.
Todd Hardee said he wanted to give people a reason to go downtown, a reason to stay in Darlington and a reason to return to Darlington.
And the timing?
"We kind of said we don't know when COVID is going to end, so we cannot wait on it," Eads said. "We put all this into it, but we're taking every precaution. We're doing limited numbers, space out seating, mask, sanitizer, gloves and Darlington needs this building to be open now."