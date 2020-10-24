Old Florence courthouse to soon come online as FMU classrooms and labs

FLORENCE — "Oh wow," said Florence Realtor Jean Leatherman as she, her husband, Hugh, and FMU President Fred Carter walked into the courtroom in the old Florence federal building. The building is now part of the Hugh and Jean Leatherman Medical Education Complex for Francis Marion University.

Built in 1906 and added onto in 1938, the courthouse was there for the rise, fall and consolidation of the railroads that summoned Florence into existence. It has been there for all but three years of the age of flight. Two World Wars, the beginning and end of the Cold War and a litany of other conflicts.

In 1975, it saw the construction of the J.L. McMillan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, and its fortunes then went into a decline.

The building, constructed with sandstone and brick with hipped roof, is done in the Second Renaissance Revival Style. It housed individual offices for a while.

Things are looking up for the eye-catching building, which is now the second building in the complex — the first being the Luther F. Carter Center for Health Sciences across West Evans Street that was designed and built to reflect the architecture of the old courthouse.