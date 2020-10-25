Old Florence courthouse will come online soon as FMU classrooms and labs

Long gone are the benches and tables of the courtroom, replaced with chairs that have fold-up desks on them where future health care providers will sit for lectures.

"You'll notice they preserved all the masonry, all the wood, the cornices. They actually restored all the original walls," Carter said of the courtroom, bathed in midday light on the day of the tour. "This was in pretty bad shape when we came in. This room had been neglected."

The building as a whole was heading in a direction that nobody wanted to see — but no more.

FMU got the building and did a top-to-bottom renovation and rebuild on it with the assistance of architects Scott Collins and Sanders Tate.

All that was significant was incorporated into the building's new purpose. All that wasn't significant was rebuilt to reflect the building's new purpose.

"All that back there was sealed off, because it was judge's quarters," Carter said of offices and classrooms located behind the bench in the old courtroom.

Offices at the other end of the courtroom met the same fate — replaced for faculty offices and classrooms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And bathrooms that meet ADA standards.