Old Morning News boxes to get new life, help the homeless

"Thanks to the Morning News and Bryan Braddock, executive director of the House of Hope, we have come up with a great idea. We're repurposing newspaper boxes," Rogers said. "Everybody has seen newspaper boxes, they're everywhere. We're repurposing newspaper boxes, used ones, in order to house the items that we'll be donating to whoever needs them."

"Since most of our single-issue sales have moved inside stores over the last few years, I am thrilled to be able to repurpose these boxes for the good of the community," said Morning News Publisher Bailey Dabney. "Kudos to Bryan Braddock for having the vision to come up with a good use for them."

The plan is to not only repurpose them but also redecorate them, Roger said.

"We have some artists lined up. They're going to repaint the boxes, pretty them up, make them eye catching so they'll be easily seen by the people who need to see them," Rogers said.

Rogers said organizers have a list of locations for the boxes, which will frequently be paired with Blessings Boxes that are placed around the area.

The boxes will also give people a place where they can place items they want to make available to those in need.