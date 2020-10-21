Oldies but goodies

FLORENCE, S.C. − Local singer Bob Ammirati entertained patients, visitors and staff Wednesday in the main lobby of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center as a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event.

Ammirati, known for his renditions of Frank Sinatra songs and other oldies, paid tribute to his late wife, Roseann, who died in 2015. They were married in 1952.

Ammirati makes the rounds in the community to nursing homes, singing songs of yore to entertain residents.

“Fly Me to the Moon” was one of the songs he sang Wednesday.

As part of the performance, the MUSC Health Florence Division Breast Cancer Support Group sold pink flamingos, part of the yearly fundraiser to support breast cancer patients.

Anyone is welcome to purchase a flamingo for $20. Upon purchase, a tag will be placed on a flamingo on the front lawn of the hospital with a person’s name who is a breast cancer survivor or in remembrance of someone who lost their battle with cancer.