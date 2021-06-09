O'Malley: Consolidating kids easy, finances not so much

A hasty consolidation, though, will create more problems than it solves, he said.

"I'm hoping (State School) Superintendent (Molly) Spearman delays it a year because those are some of the things we can address ahead of time before they come in," O'Malley said.

The superintendent talked about the school system's successes over the past three years, including a building program that has met all its goals with two exceptions — a new Williams Middle School and a new Savannah Grove Elementary School.

O'Malley said that plans are in place and steps are being taken on Williams Middle School and that it was happening sooner than it would have under a failed school bond proposal.

O'Malley talked about the school system's improved financial and academic situations and the 10 audits in the last three years that the system has passed.

All the past successes, though, may mean little if the district doesn't get consolidation right.

"There's only about 140 high school students there and total of about 640 total students, approximately the size of Lucy T. Davis — not a lot to us as far as operations go," O'Malley said in reference to one of the school system's elementary schools.