O'Malley: Consolidating kids easy, finances not so much

FLORENCE, S.C. — When it comes to consolidating school systems bringing the students together is the easy part, bringing the business operations together is the challenge.
"Everybody talks about the kids; to me the kid part, the academic part is the easiest thing. It's all the other stuff that we don't think about that has to be managed well," Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O'Malley told Florence County Republicans Tuesday night. "Teacher salaries and supplements are different, when their audits are due, their buildings —there's a lot to come into play."
Plans are moving forward to consolidate Florence One Schools with Florence School District Four. A consolidation committee meeting was taking place as O'Malley spoke to the GOP members.
"Those students would be better off in Florence One Schools. I would make the argument that every kid in South Carolina would be better in Florence One Schools," O'Malley said.
"Academically I think what we'll probably do is allow those (high school) students, 140 of them, to choose which high school because that would be better for us to spread them out amongst the high schools," O'Malley said of not overloading one of the district's three high schools. "That's something that's important but ultimately they'll be better off with opportunities they can have in our school system."
A hasty consolidation, though, will create more problems than it solves, he said.
"I'm hoping (State School) Superintendent (Molly) Spearman delays it a year because those are some of the things we can address ahead of time before they come in," O'Malley said.
The superintendent talked about the school system's successes over the past three years, including a building program that has met all its goals with two exceptions — a new Williams Middle School and a new Savannah Grove Elementary School.
O'Malley said that plans are in place and steps are being taken on Williams Middle School and that it was happening sooner than it would have under a failed school bond proposal.
O'Malley talked about the school system's improved financial and academic situations and the 10 audits in the last three years that the system has passed.
All the past successes, though, may mean little if the district doesn't get consolidation right.
"There's only about 140 high school students there and total of about 640 total students, approximately the size of Lucy T. Davis — not a lot to us as far as operations go," O'Malley said in reference to one of the school system's elementary schools.
"I do think that people are short changing how complicated it is on the financial side. I personally would rather have had some kind of study on the millage and debt and things like that. I think that's important because if you look at any consolidation in South Carolina they were a mess because they never did the right thing ahead of time to do the financial parts that make that up," O'Malley said.
The superintendent said merging Florence and Timmonsville schools should be viewed as a test.
"If we can consolidate Florence Four, doing it correctly, it leads us to the next step of county consolidation and I think that would be something down the road as well," O'Malley said. "I'm in favor of county consolidation. I think it make sense."