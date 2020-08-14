O'Malley expects seamless transition if pandemic halts on-campus learning

While Galloway agreed plans are in place just in case positive cases present themselves in the schools, he emphasized proceeding with caution.

“I believe we’ve got to do it,” Galloway said. “But we need to figure out, ‘Should we do it? And, when we do it?’”

There are no easy answers.

“It’s a tremendous obstacle,” O’Malley said after the meeting. “You’re asking us to create a whole new district of 6,000 kids with the same staff and the same funding – and in a short period of time. We’re taking less than 45 days. But we’re doing the best we can to assure that we’re opening and providing those options to our community.”

In other board business:

<<NEW SOUTHSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL UPDATE: A GMP (guaranteed maximum price) budget of $39,961,759 was passed for the new 175,000 square-foot Southside Middle School, which is planned to have an auditorium (up to 500 people) and lighted soccer/football field). The budget was originally around $46,000,000.

Also, it was passed to spend $86,000 to purchase three properties/easements for storm runoffs and turn lanes for buses.