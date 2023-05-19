FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held at On the Go on recently to celebrate its continued membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Jiana Rishmawi cut the ribbon, joined by her uncle Johnny Rishmawi, owner, Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, the owner's family, store staff, chamber staff and chamber ambassadors for the celebration.

The store opened the first week of May. The downton location represents the third On the Go in Florence for Johnny Rishmawi.

The mayor thanked Rishmawi for his dedication to the city of Florence and lauded his food selection, especially the deli and salad menus, as a welcome addition to what the mayor described as a food desert.

In addition to gas, On the Go sells convenience store items such as bread, milk, bottled water, cold drinks, candy and more.

Rishmawi said they are a family-owned and -run business local to Florence. He said they are interested in growing their base in the city of Florence and Florence County.

“We are members of the chamber of commerce with our other stores,” Rishmawi said. He said the chamber is a great way to meet other business owners and members of the community.