One Child at a Time partnership helps Florence One spot 10 potential child trafficking victims

FLORENCE, S.C. – A partnership between Florence One Schools and a local nonprofit organization might have helped spot 10 potential human trafficking victims.
Glenda Skipper, the founder and chief executive officer of One Child at a Time, spoke Monday at a Rotary Club of Florence meeting about the partnership between the school district serving Florence and its suburbs and the nonprofit organization she founded in 2018.
"I recently wrote a curriculum for Florence District One [for] a pilot program [in] eighth grade health lab," Skipper said. "In their curriculum they state that they teach human trafficking but they had no curriculum for it. Just a word. So I created human trafficking and video and I trained the teachers in Florence School District One."
She said that the teachers of eighth grade health taught that curriculum for the first time last week to more than 500 students.
"They were able to save 10," Skipper said. "One of the questions on the Google form [students fill out on the day human trafficking is taught to them] is are you being threatened by a predator currently. Ten children said yes."
Skipper later added that the district and her organization are expanding the partnership to include all students taking health classes from sixth through 12th grades.
She also said that she founded the organization after a mission trip to India.
"I had no idea that mission trip would take me to the slums of Mumbai," Skipper said. "I got to experience a week-long educational experience of what bondage really looked like for children."
She said she saw 1,000 prostitutes trying to operate in a two-block area of the city. Skipper added the prostitutes were stacked on top of each other and that the youngest prostitute she saw was 8 years old.
Skipper said that when she got on the plane to return to the United States, she was broken and crushed, because there was nothing she could do about human trafficking in India.
"All I kept thinking was thank God this doesn't happen in my community or my state or my country," Skipper said. "I had no idea."
That changed a few months later when she saw a TV news story about 84 human trafficking victims being rescued in Myrtle Beach.
"The youngest was 2," Skipper continued. "I was like, 'Dear God, it's here. How did that happen?'"
She said she resolved to help at least one child, and so she formed the nonprofit. Skipper said she has since partnered with law enforcement agencies, school districts and companies to spread the message that human trafficking happens here.