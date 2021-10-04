One Child at a Time partnership helps Florence One spot 10 potential child trafficking victims

She also said that she founded the organization after a mission trip to India.

"I had no idea that mission trip would take me to the slums of Mumbai," Skipper said. "I got to experience a week-long educational experience of what bondage really looked like for children."

She said she saw 1,000 prostitutes trying to operate in a two-block area of the city. Skipper added the prostitutes were stacked on top of each other and that the youngest prostitute she saw was 8 years old.

Skipper said that when she got on the plane to return to the United States, she was broken and crushed, because there was nothing she could do about human trafficking in India.

"All I kept thinking was thank God this doesn't happen in my community or my state or my country," Skipper said. "I had no idea."

That changed a few months later when she saw a TV news story about 84 human trafficking victims being rescued in Myrtle Beach.

"The youngest was 2," Skipper continued. "I was like, 'Dear God, it's here. How did that happen?'"