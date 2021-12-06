One dead following one-car crash on Interstate 20

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 20.
Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on the Interstate at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the person ran off the road on the left, over corrected and struck several trees on the right side of the road before the car caught fire.
The name of the person has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin by Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
