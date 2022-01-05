One dead in Florence County officer involved shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- SLED agents have been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.

Deputies Wednesday had the South Oliver Drive blocked at its first intersection with South Dingle Drive and were allowing residents to depart the area but nobody to enter.

One Florence County EMS ambulance left the area non-emergency while another arrived, also non-emergency.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye confirmed that one of his deputies was involved in the incident.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that one person died in the incident.

Joye said that the investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, which is standard in officer involved shooting situations.