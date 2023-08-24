FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Brunson Street.

One person was taken to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Officers were sent to the block about 7 p.m. Thursday and learned that two groups had shot at each other, according to police spokesman Capt. Mike Brandt. In an email, he said the shooting followed a verbal altercation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Corporal Frye of the Florence Police Department with at 843-665-3191 or mfrye@cityofflorence.com.