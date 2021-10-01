 Skip to main content
Two killed in Florence Thursday night shooting
Two killed in Florence Thursday night shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded late Thursday night in a shooting in the 700 block of Carver Street in Florence.

Florence Police responded about 11 p.m. to a reported shooting and, upon arrival, found two victims -- one inside the house and one outside the house.

The inside victim was dead, said Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt. The outside victim was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

Florence Police are asking anyone with information to contact Cpl. T. Scott at 843-665-3191 or by email at tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

