One killed, four injured in Thursday night Timmonsville crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died and four were injured in a Thursday night Timmonsville crash.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. when a Chevrolet pickup truck ran off of Creek Road and overturned, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Four people in the truck were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment, Collins said.
Collins didn't indicate what role the victim played in the crash, either driver or passenger.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
