One killed, one wounded in Florence County domestic violence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — One person died and a second was wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting in eastern Florence County.

Florence County sheriff's deputies went to the 5900 block of Liberty Chapel Road and heard a series of gunshots fired from inside the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

A wounded victim ran from the residence.

"When deputies entered the residence they discovered one additional person was also shot was and later pronounced dead," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.

The victim who ran from the home was taken to a hospital to be treated for mulitiple gunshot wounds, according to the advisory.

The shooting remains under investigation, Nunn wrote.

The Florence County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.