FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person is dead and a second in the hospital following a late Friday night shooting on Wilson Road.

Florence Police responded at 10:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Wilson Road to a reported shooting and upon arrival found one person dead and a second wounded, according to a release from the agency.

The wounded person was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital for treatment of possibly life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. E. Sebian at 843-665-3191 or eSieban@cityofflorence.com.