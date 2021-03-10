One person charged, his brother sought in Tuesday Florence shooting death

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police have arrested one person and are seeding a second in the Tuesday morning shooting death of a person in the 700 block of Roosevelt Street.

Tuesday night Florence Police arrested Freddie Junior Wells, 66, of 1340 Calhoun Drive, Dillon, and charged him with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website and a release from the agency.

Florence Police also obtained warrants for Wells’ brother Johnny Anthony Wells for murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers and SLED agents searched for Johnny Anthony Wells in Dillon but were unable to locate him.

Florence Police responded to the area in response to a reported shooting about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim, who was taken to an area hospital where they died of their wounds.

The shooting happened as part of a drug transaction/armed robbery, according to the release.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

The Florence Police Department is still actively investigating the incident and is seeking information on the whereabouts of Johnny Anthony Wells who is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Florence Police Department 843-665-3191 or the crime stoppers hotline 888-274-6372.