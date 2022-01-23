One person dead in Florence Sunday morning shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed Saturday morning in west Florence.
Florence Police responded about 9:45 a.m. to a home on Rice Planters Lane to a report of a possible shooting.
Upon arrival they found one person, dead, inside the home, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
The death is under investigation by the police department and the Florence County Coroner's Office.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.