One person dies following four vehicle crash on I-95

FLORENCE, S.C. – One person has died after a crash involving four vehicles near mile marker 167 on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning.
Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet sedan was killed when his vehicle stopped on the interstate and was struck from behind by two tractor-trailers and a Toyota Corolla around 4:20 a.m.
The drivers of the other vehicles were taken to a hospital.
The name of the driver who was killed has not yet been released pending family notification by Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
