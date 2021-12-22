 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
One person dies following four vehicle crash on I-95
0 Comments

One person dies following four vehicle crash on I-95

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – One person has died after a crash involving four vehicles near mile marker 167 on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning. 

Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet sedan was killed when his vehicle stopped on the interstate and was struck from behind by two tractor-trailers and a Toyota Corolla around 4:20 a.m. 

The drivers of the other vehicles were taken to a hospital. 

The name of the driver who was killed has not yet been released pending family notification by Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House extends student loan moratorium

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography
Local News

Haley Andersen graduates FMU determined to succeed in photography

FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice
Local News

Jay Vinson sworn as South Carolina Court of Appeals justice

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest South Carolina Court of Appeals justice was sworn into office Thursday afternoon at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty administered the office of oath to former 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Jay Vinson Jr. during the ceremony.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert