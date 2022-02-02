One person dies following Lynches River Road fire

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- What was dispatched as an "unknown situation" on Lynches River Road Tuesday night ended in the death of one person and a fire that damaged the residence in which that person was found.

Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters, Florence County Sheriff's deputies and Timmonsville Rescue Squad were dispatched to the residence just after 9 p.m. and, en route, were told there was potentially a barricaded suspect who was threatening to set fire to a house, according to a release issued by the fire department.

Once cleared by law enforcement to respond to the scene firefighters found a working structure and launched a search of the home and an attack on the fire.

"A victim was located in the master bedroom. He was removed and life saving efforts were begun until the patient could be handed off to Timmonsville Rescue," the agency wrote in the release. "Unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital."

Fire damage was contained to the master suit of the residence, though the entire structure sustained smoke and heat damage.