SELLARS, S.C. — One person died and a second was injured in a Tuesday night Marion County crash.

The 8:41 p.m. crash happened when a 2001 Toyota sedan that was southbound on Blue Brick Road ran off the left side of the road and into a ditch, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was taken to a hospital and died there.

A passenger in the car was also taken to a hospital and is recovering, Butler said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the driver.