One person dies in Friday afternoon Florence County crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in a west Florence County crash late Friday afternoon.
The 4 p.m. crash on Southborough Road at Springfield Drive happened when a Chevrolet pickup tried to turn left onto Southborough Road and was hit by a west bound Dodge Charger, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The pickup driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died in the crash, Lee said. A passenger in the truck was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of injuries, he said.
The driver of the Charger was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, Lee said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the crash victim.
