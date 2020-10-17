 Skip to main content
One person dies in Friday afternoon Florence County crash
One person dies in Friday afternoon Florence County crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in a west Florence County crash late Friday afternoon.

The 4 p.m. crash on Southborough Road at Springfield Drive happened when a Chevrolet pickup tried to turn left onto Southborough Road and was hit by a west bound Dodge Charger, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The pickup driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died in the crash, Lee said. A passenger in the truck was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of injuries, he said.

The driver of the Charger was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, Lee said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the crash victim.

