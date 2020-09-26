One person dies in Friday in Lake City three-car crash

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- One person died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash on US 378 near its intersection with SC 341 just outside of Lake City.
The 3:46 p.m. crash happened with an east-bound 2012 Infinity crossed the center median and was first struck by a 2012 Honda CRV and then by a 1997 Dodge pickup, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the CRV died. The driver of the Infinity was first transported to a Lake City area hospital and then to a Florence area hospital for treatment.
The driver and passenger in the Dodge were taken to a Lake City area hospital.
Tidwell said the occupants of the Honda and Dodge were not wearing seatbelts and it is not know if the Infinity driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the identity of the Honda driver.
