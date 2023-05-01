HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person is dead and a second in a Florence area hospital after a single vehicle crash outside of Hartsville Monday morning.

The 8 a.m. crash happened on Russell Street near 14th Street when a 2003 Honda Accord with two people on board ran off the left side of the road and into a tree, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The occupants were transported to different Pee Dee area hospitals where the passenger died from their injuries, Butler said.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee described the victim in the crash as a child.