One person dies in Saturday Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. — One person died early Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20.

The 6:20 a.m. crash happened when traffic ahead of a 2021 Hyundai sedan that was eastbound slowed and the sedan sideswiped a Toyota pickup that was in the right- hand lane, causing the pickup to run off the road and into a tree, said Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the pickup, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital.

The Hyundai overturned in the traffic lanes and ejected the driver, who died later at a Florence-area hospital. A passenger in the Hyundai was also injured and taken to a hospital, Southern said.

After the initial crash an eastbound Dodge pickup hit the crashed Hyundai. The driver and passenger in the pickup were both wearing seat belts and were not hurt, Southern said.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee hasn't yet released the identity of the crash victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.