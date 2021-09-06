 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dies in Saturday Darlington County crash
0 Comments

One person dies in Saturday Darlington County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. — One person died early Saturday morning in a three-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20.

The 6:20 a.m. crash happened when traffic ahead of a 2021 Hyundai sedan that was eastbound slowed and the sedan sideswiped a Toyota pickup that was in the right- hand lane, causing the pickup to run off the road and into a tree, said Cpl. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the pickup, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital.

The Hyundai overturned in the traffic lanes and ejected the driver, who died later at a Florence-area hospital. A passenger in the Hyundai was also injured and taken to a hospital, Southern said.

After the initial crash an eastbound Dodge pickup hit the crashed Hyundai. The driver and passenger in the pickup were both wearing seat belts and were not hurt, Southern said.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee hasn't yet released the identity of the crash victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall
Local News

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street. 

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams
Local News

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert