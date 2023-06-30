DARLINGTON, S.C. -- One person died and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Darlington County's South Charleston road.

the 7:20 p.m. crash happened with a 1993 Nissan that was south-bound on the road ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, ran back onto the road, across the center line and into a 2015 KIA, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Nissan died while the driver and passenger in the KIA were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the driver.