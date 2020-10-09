One person dies in Wednesday's multi-vehicle US 52 crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person involved in a sheriff's-office-pursuit, multi-vehicle crash on US 52 near McLaughlin Road Wednesday afternoon has died.

Derrick Bernard Brown, 38, of Lake City, died in a Florence area hospital of injuries suffered in the crash, according to a release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken's office.

The incident started about 2:30 p.m. when a Florence County Sheriff's Deputy tried to make a traffic stop for a moving violation at Redbud Lane, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on Wednesday's crash.

The car didn't stop and there was a short pursuit south on US 52 that ended when the suspect car collided with a south-bound pickup truck that, in turn, ran into a north-bound cement mixer near McLaughlin Road.

No Florence County deputies were injured in the crash and no cruisers made contact with any of the wrecked vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The sheriff's office hasn't yet released any further information on the crash, but Nunn said the office expects to release more information on the crash Friday.

Four people booked into Florence County Detention Center Thursday -- two from Connecticut and two from Lake City -- have nearly identical charges filed by the sheriff's office with one of them charged by the Patrol with homicide/reckless homicide by injury from vehicle, according to the detention center's Website.