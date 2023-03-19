FLORENCE, S.C. — One person died and four others were injured Saturday night in a two-car head-on crash on Alligator Road near Twin Church Road.

The 11 p.m. crash happened when a 2018 Infinity SUV that was eastbound collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe that was westbound, said Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the Infinity died in the crash while the driver and two other passengers, along with the Tahoe's driver, were taken to hospitals, Miller said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Miller said.