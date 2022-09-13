One person dies, second hurt in Scranton wreck

SCRANTON, S.C. -- One person died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S 52. at W. Lee Flowers Road just north of Scranton.

The noon crash happened when a 1991 Toyota that was traveling west on W. Lee Flowers Road was struck by a 1988 GMC truck that was heading north on U.S. 52, said Lt. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota died, Collins said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the driver's identity.

The driver of the GMC was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Collins said the crash remains under investigation by the patrol and its multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.