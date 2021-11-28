One person dies, two injured in Darlington County crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in the Timmonsville community of Darlington County.

The crash happened on South Sansbury Road near Oak Stump Road at 9:12 p.m., said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2008 GMC SUV was north-bound on South Sansbury Road when, near Oak Stump Road, it ran off the right side of the road and into a tree, Pye said.

The driver and back seat passenger were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The passenger, died, Pye said.

Nobody in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, Pye said.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Robin Nichole Knotts of Lamar.