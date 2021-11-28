 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dies, two injured in Darlington County crash
0 Comments

One person dies, two injured in Darlington County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in the Timmonsville community of Darlington County.

The crash happened on South Sansbury Road near Oak Stump Road at 9:12 p.m., said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2008 GMC SUV was north-bound on South Sansbury Road when, near Oak Stump Road, it ran off the right side of the road and into a tree, Pye said.

The driver and back seat passenger were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The passenger, died, Pye said.

Nobody in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, Pye said.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Robin Nichole Knotts of Lamar.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert