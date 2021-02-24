One person dies Wednesday morning in Effingham fire

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- One person died early Wednesday morning in a house fire.

Howe Springs firefighters responded to 3509 East Effingham Highway at 6:35 a.m. after multiple callers reported the home there to be on fire.

The first arriving crew reported fire was visible from the back of the small single-family home and was told that somebody might be in the residence, according to a release from the agency.

A search of the home turned up the victim in a bedroom.

Firefighters removed the victim from the bedroom and delivered him to medics with Florence County EMS for treatment but efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, according to the release.

No smoke alarms were found in the residence.

The fire is under instigation by the Florence County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office.

Howe Springs responded with seven apparatus and 15 firefighters.

"We strongly encourage you to take a moment and check your smoke alarms and reach out to your local fire department if you need assistance," said Fire Marshal Capt. Michael Page.