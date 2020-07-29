FLORENCE, S.C. — One person was injured in a shoothing early Wednesday in Florence.
Florence police responded at 5:17 a.m. to a reported shooting in th 1000 block of Rose Street, according to a department spokesman.
Residents told police they heard several gunshots just outside the home and one person inside the home was injured.
That person was transported to a hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.
This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
