One person injured in east Florence County apartment fire

East Florence County Fire

Windy Hill firefighters battle an apartment fire on East Old Marion Highway. One person in the apartment was taken to a hospital for treatment as a result of the fire.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — One person was injured Saturday evening when an eastern Florence County apartment burned.

Windy Hill firefighters responded about 5 p.m. to an apartment building at 5232 East Old Marion Highway and found smoke coming from the building, said Windy Hill Deputy Fire Chief Matt Eagan.

Firefighters quickly rescued one person from the apartment and the person was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a hospital.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire but the building's construction was such that it was about 90 minutes before they could declare the fire to be out.

Windy Hill was assisted at the scene by Howe Springs and City of Florence firefighters along with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and medics with Florence County EMS.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Eagan said the blaze appeared to have been accidental.

