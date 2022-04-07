One person injured, second arrested in Thursday Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and a second arrested following the incident at 415 South Irby Street.

Florence Police responded to a reported shooting at 10:10 a.m. and arrived at the motel to find a wounded victim, to whom they rendered aid until medical help arrived, said Capt. Mike Brandt, Florence Police Department.

Officers were able to get enough information on the shooting that a suspect was found, shortly after the shooting, and taken into custody, without incident, at the coroner of Warley and Palmetto streets.

Brandt described the victim's wounds as non-life-threatening.

The two were acquaintances and an argument preceded the shooting, Brandt said.

Brandt said the suspect was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime.

They agency will release more information Friday, including the suspect's identity.