One person killed, four injured in Thursday evening Florence County crash
One person killed, four injured in Thursday evening Florence County crash

COWARD, S.C. -- One person died and four others were injured in a crash on US 52 Thursday evening.

The 6:40 p.m. crash happened near North Old Georgetown Road in the New Hope Community, said Sgt. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Dodge sedan that was north-bound on US 52 crossed the median and ran into the south-bound lanes where it collided with a Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the Dodge died while the four occupants of the pickup were transported to a Florence area hospital, Collins said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol.

