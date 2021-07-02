 Skip to main content
One person killed in early Friday morning Hartsville area crash
One person killed in early Friday morning Hartsville area crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The driver, and only occupant, of a 2002 Nissan Altima died early Friday morning when they lost control of their car.

Teh 2:31 a.m. crash happened on Ruby Road near Stonewall Street, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The car ran off the right side of the road and into a tree, he said.

The driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

