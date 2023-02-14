FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in an incident on Ingram Street in Florence.

Florence Police responded at 1:17 p.m. to the intersection of Ingram and Cannon streets to reports of shots fired and found the shooting scene in the 700 block of Ingram Street, according to a release from the agency.

The victim was transported to a Florence area hospital by a third party, where they died as a result of their injuries, according to the release.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information contact Cpl. M. Frye of the Florence Police Department regarding this incident at 843-665-3191 or mfrye@cityofflorence.com.