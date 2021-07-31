 Skip to main content
One person killed, second wounded in Hoffmeyer Road shooting
One person killed, second wounded in Hoffmeyer Road shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded Friday night after shots were fired into a car on Hoffmeyer Road.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 9:40 p.m. to a report of the shooting and, upon arrival, found two victims. Both were transported to a Florence area hospital where one was later pronounced dead, according to a release from the agency.

The other victim is recovering in the hospital.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the name of the victim.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information and you may be eligible for for a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

