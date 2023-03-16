FLORENCE, S.C. -- A four-car crash Wednesday shortly after noon resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

The 12:13 p.m. crash happened just west of Beltline Drive when an east-bound white truck collided with three vehicles in front of it, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The driver of the truck and two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to a Florence area hospital where the driver of the second car died from their injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the truck was charged with speeding -- too fast for conditions, according to the release.