One person shot, killed Friday on West Dixie Street
FLORENCE, S.C. − Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in an early Friday morning shooting that left one person dead.

Florence police officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at 3:16 a.m. and found the victim dead in a car by the side of the road, according to a release from the department.

The Florence County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Herman with the Florence Police Department, at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

