One person shot, killed Tuesday night in Johnsonville
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed in Johnsonville Tuesday night.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting call on South Pine Street and arrived to find one person dead.

The incident is under investigation.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Bobby Carter, 34, of Lake City. His body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

