 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person shot, killed Wednesday evening in car on West Palmetto Street
0 comments

One person shot, killed Wednesday evening in car on West Palmetto Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − One person is dead and a second person is in custody following a West Palmetto Street shooting Wednesday evening.

Raeshawn Shaquille Lawson, 24, of 305 West Athens Street, Florence, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said through a release on the incident.

"Lawson, while a passenger in a vehicle in the area of the 4000 block of West Palmetto Street, pointed and presented a handgun in the direction of the victim, also a passenger in the vehicle, when the handgun discharged unintentionally, fatally wounding the victim," Nunn wrote in the release.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Tylieke Easterling, 19, of Darlington.

Easterling was taken to a Florence area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.

Lawson is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Wednesday night's victim would be the fourth person killed since Friday in either Florence or Florence County and at least the ninth victim of a violent crime since four people were shot on Nov. 18 in Florence.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
Local News

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee is dead following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert