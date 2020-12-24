One person shot, killed Wednesday evening in car on West Palmetto Street

FLORENCE, S.C. − One person is dead and a second person is in custody following a West Palmetto Street shooting Wednesday evening.
Raeshawn Shaquille Lawson, 24, of 305 West Athens Street, Florence, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said through a release on the incident.
"Lawson, while a passenger in a vehicle in the area of the 4000 block of West Palmetto Street, pointed and presented a handgun in the direction of the victim, also a passenger in the vehicle, when the handgun discharged unintentionally, fatally wounding the victim," Nunn wrote in the release.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Tylieke Easterling, 19, of Darlington.
Easterling was taken to a Florence area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner.
Lawson is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Wednesday night's victim would be the fourth person killed since Friday in either Florence or Florence County and at least the ninth victim of a violent crime since four people were shot on Nov. 18 in Florence.