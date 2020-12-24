One person shot, killed Wednesday evening in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. − One person is dead and a second person is in custody following a Florence County shooting Wednesday evening.
Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn didn't indicate where the shooting took place.
Nunn said as additional information becomes available his agency will release it.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has not yet released the victim's identity.
Law enforcement officers Wednesday evening were dispatched to a Florence area hospital on a call that frequently indicates the victim of a violent crime that happened elsewhere had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Wednesday night's victim would be the fourth person killed since Friday in either Florence or Florence County and at least the ninth victim of a violent crime since four people were shot on Nov. 18 in Florence.