One person shot Thursday morning at Club Cheetah

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot early Thursday morning at a West Lucas Street night club.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded about 4:30 a.m. to a reported shooting Club Cheetah and, upon arrival, found the victim had been taken by car to a Florence area hospital for treatment of "what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," according to a release from the agency.
One person was detained at the scene, according to the release.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release.
