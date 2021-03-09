 Skip to main content
One person wounded in Tuesday morning Florence shooting
One person wounded in Tuesday morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that sent one person to a Florence area hospital.

Florence Police responded at about 8:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Roosevelt Street in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a release from the agency.

Officers located the victim, who was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Investigator Cpl. Oliver at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

Local News

Timmonsville mayor says residents felt bullied and victimized over decision to close high school

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Timmonsville's mayor says that the residents of Florence School District 4 did not believe South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman ever had any intention of keeping the town's high school open. Darrick Jackson said the district's residents felt bullied, victimized and backed into a corner and are angry about the superintendent's decision to close Timmonsville High School. 

