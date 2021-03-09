One person wounded in Tuesday morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that sent one person to a Florence area hospital.
Florence Police responded at about 8:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Roosevelt Street in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a release from the agency.
Officers located the victim, who was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Investigator Cpl. Oliver at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.
