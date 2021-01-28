 Skip to main content
One Saint Anthony student wins SCISA spelling bee, another finishes second in statewide essay contest
FLORENCE, S.C. — Saint Anthony Catholic School is rolling into National Catholic Schools week. 

Fourth-grader Sebastian Narvaez won the South Carolina Independent School Association spelling bee for his grade Tuesday and seventh-grader Nielle Tipan was recently selected as the runner-up in South Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot's Pen essay contest.  

"It felt like we all [of the Saint Anthony students competing] won," Sebastian said Thursday afternoon in the school's library. "It felt like we all helped the school." 

The spelling bee was Sebastion's first. 

He said competing in his first spelling bee was scary but added that his parents were really proud of him. 

Also, third-grader Maddie Tilton, eighth-grader Katie Tilton, Tipan, fifth-grader Oliver Thomas, sixth-grader Alexa Sungahid finished in the top 15 in their grade levels at the spelling bee. 

Elle Thomas, an art teacher, worked with the children on the spelling bee. 

"It was wonderful," Thomas said. "The whole group was easy to work with because they aspired to greatness." 

Nielle Tipan came in second in the statewide essay contest but came in third in the Florence County essay contest. Alexa Sungahid came in first and Saint Anthony's Maria Evans came in second, meaning Saint Anthony swept the countywide contest. 

"It means very much," Nielle said. "I am very proud of everyone who has written their essays because I know they worked very hard." 

It was the school's first time competing in the essay contest. 

Social studies teacher Dan Spivey, a first-year teacher at the school, said he had students compete in the contest at a previous school in Sumter County and he wanted to get the Saint Anthony students to try. 

"It says a lot about the kids and the patriotism they show," Spivey said. "They are fantastic kids. We are blessed with the kids that we have here." 

National Catholic Schools Week is scheduled for next week. Principal Kris Galemmo said the school has several events planned for the week that will be announced at a later time. 

