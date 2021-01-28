One Saint Anthony student wins SCISA spelling bee, another finishes second in statewide essay contest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saint Anthony Catholic School is rolling into National Catholic Schools week.

Fourth-grader Sebastian Narvaez won the South Carolina Independent School Association spelling bee for his grade Tuesday and seventh-grader Nielle Tipan was recently selected as the runner-up in South Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot's Pen essay contest.

"It felt like we all [of the Saint Anthony students competing] won," Sebastian said Thursday afternoon in the school's library. "It felt like we all helped the school."

The spelling bee was Sebastion's first.

He said competing in his first spelling bee was scary but added that his parents were really proud of him.

Also, third-grader Maddie Tilton, eighth-grader Katie Tilton, Tipan, fifth-grader Oliver Thomas, sixth-grader Alexa Sungahid finished in the top 15 in their grade levels at the spelling bee.

Elle Thomas, an art teacher, worked with the children on the spelling bee.

"It was wonderful," Thomas said. "The whole group was easy to work with because they aspired to greatness."